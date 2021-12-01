It’s been 40 years since the CDC reported the first cases of HIV/AIDS, and since then, the virus has claimed 32 million lives globally, more than 700,000 of those in the United States.

As we commemorate World AIDS Day on Wednesday, Dec. 1, we want to highlight the fact that HIV/AIDS continues to be a threat. Based on the most recent CDC statistics, 1.2 million people in the U.S. are living with HIV, with 13% of those people not knowing they are infected.

HIV and AIDS also continues to disproportionately impact Black and Latino Americans.

Guillermo Chacon, the president of the Latino Commission on AIDS, joined the PIX11 Morning News to explain why these disparities exist and what’s being done to address the issue.

Chacon was invited to the White House by President Joe Biden to commemorate World AIDS Day, where he’ll be making a major announcement.