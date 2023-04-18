New York (PIX11) Actor, dancer, and producer Woody McClain continues to cause chaos as ‘Cane Tejada’ in the Starz crime drama ‘Power Book II: Ghost.’ Becoming this beloved character was a new type of role for him. Some of his previous characters he labeled as comedic, especially compared to more serious portrayal of ‘Cane.’

Playing ‘Cane’ has made him more confident in real life. He also admits that the job has gotten him noticed on the streets by fans. When ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ was renewed for a season four, he felt the news was amazing. The cast is like a family on set.

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ airs Friday nights on Starz and the Starz app.