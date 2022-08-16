NEW YORK (PIX11) — There are a million fewer women in the workplace compared to the last two years, according to recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

For those still in the workforce, and those looking to get back in, there are challenges they are left to face. Securing child care and enduring over-responsibility are just some of these.

Michele Meyer-Shipp, CEO of Dress for Success, joined PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday to talk about the obstacles women continue to face with regard to employment and what can be done to solve the issues at hand.

Watch the video player above for the full interview.