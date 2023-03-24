New York (PIX11) Actress, writer, and motivational speaker Edwina Findley stars in sci-fi drama series ‘The Power.’ It explores a world where teenage girls develop a special ability. She portrays ‘Helen’ who is the chief of staff to the mayor. ‘Helen’ and the mayor are trying to get a handle on the strange phenomenon.

She shares that ‘The Power’ has strong characters from different walks of life. According to Edwina, the writers, producers, and directors are mostly women with the head of the production also helmed by a woman.

‘The Power’ streams Friday March 31, 2023 on Prime Video.