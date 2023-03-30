New York (PIX11) It’s a two for one celebration: International Whiskey Day and Women’s History Month. It’s a perfect pairing according to Nicole Young, CEO and founder of ‘Frisky Whiskey.’ The spirits professional says women are becoming a mainstay in the industry. She shared a female-friendly brands worth a taste.

-Sipony spritz, sipony.com

-Frisky Whiskey, drinkfrisky.com

-Uncle Nearest, Unclenearest.com

-Saint Liberty whiskey, Saintlibertywhiskey.com

-The Macallan Double Cask 15 Years Old. It has a partnership with Tiktok star Danielle Matzon themaccallan.com