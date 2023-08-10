NEW YORK (PIX11) – Police are searching for a woman wanted in seven robberies in Queens and the Bronx that took place within two days of one another.

All the victims are men, according to police, and some of the robberies were committed at knifepoint between June 29 and July 1. Police said the first four robberies on June 29 took place between 3 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. in the Bronx, two of the robberies happened between 10 minutes of one another in Queens and the last reported robbery was back in the Bronx.

During the seventh robbery, police said the woman threatened the victim with a gun and pistol-whipped him. The victim of another robbery was treated by EMS after being punched in the face, police said.

The suspect stole wallets, cellphones, a backpack and cash, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.