INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) – A woman was killed after a crash led to a car catching on fire in Manhattan Monday night, according to the NYPD.

The crash happened just after 10:15 p.m. at West 213th Street and 10th Avenue in Inwood. Police said a Lamborghini going northbound collided with a Hyundai Elantra that was attempting to turn left on West 213th Street.

The Lamborghini came to a stop after hitting a train pillar before bursting into flames, according to authorities.

The driver, a 23-year-old man, was taken to the hospital and is now in custody, police said.

The 20-year-old female passenger in the Lamborghini was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Police said the driver of the second vehicle, a 37-year-old man, is in the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash temporarily impacted service on the 1 train near West 215th Street, but it has since been restored.