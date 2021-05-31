Wolfgang Novogratz is about to take over Hollywood

PIX11 Morning News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

This “New York’s Very Own” actor is slowly but surely taking over Hollywood.

Wolfgang Novogratz chatted with PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe about all his recent projects, including “Feel The Beat” and “The Half of It,” both streaming on Netflix.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter