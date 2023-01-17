NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams is preparing to travel to Washington to demand more federal help in managing New York City’s migrant crisis, fresh off his trip to the Texas border last weekend.

During his visit, Adams blasted the federal government’s response to the influx of immigrants and said that cities where immigrants are bused to need help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Christine Quinn, CEO of Win the largest shelter provider for families in New York City, joined PIX11 Morning News Tuesday morning to provide another perspective on the migrant crisis in New York City.

