LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) – The wife of Gilgo Beach serial murder suspect Rex Heuermann is planning to attend his trial starting with a court appearance Wednesday, according to her attorney.

Asa Ellerup visited 60-year-old Heuermann for the first time at the Suffolk County Jail in Yaphank. She filed for divorce six days after her husband was arrested in connection with the deaths of three women.

Heuermann isn’t contesting the divorce proceedings and also filed papers to turn their Massapequa Park home solely over to Ellerup. Heuermann bought the home from his own parents 20 years ago for $170,000 and it has more than tripled in value since then.

Ellerup plans to be at the trial because she wants to hear directly from prosecutors about everything her husband is accused of doing and doesn’t want to watch, read or listen to others reporting on the proceedings, her attorney said.

A film crew has been spotted at the Heuermann home, according to reports. The home was turned over to Ellerup after detectives spent nearly two weeks combing the inside and removing vast amounts of evidence and a stash of 200 guns. It’s reportedly not clear what exactly the crew may be filming.

Wednesday’s court appearance is expected to be brief. Ellerup has also reportedly filed to get things taken by police for evidence back, including some of the guns.