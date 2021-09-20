Why it’s better to keep the cameras on during a virtual meeting

The pandemic has drastically changed the way people “work.”

Many Americans, including New Yorkers, are either working remotely or have some sort of hybrid work situation.

That means virtual meetings, through platforms like Zoom, have become a way of life.

According to a new study from the University of Arizona, being on camera all the time is draining and suggests folks turn them off.

However, Martin G. Moore, a leadership performance expert, encourages everyone to keep those cameras on.

He explained why it is best to be seen on camera.