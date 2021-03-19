Why are we seeing an increase in gas prices?

NEW YORK — If you have been driving around, you have probably noticed that gas prices have been continuing to soar within the last few weeks.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New York City is $2.99, which is up $0.25 from last month and $0.44 from last year.

In New Jersey, the average is around $2.96 a gallon, up $0.23 from last month and $0.63 higher than last year.

AAA Northeast spokesperson Robert Sinclair explained what the increase in gas means for drivers.

As we roll into the summer months and more people are getting vaccinated, Sinclair said we’ll likely see a hike in gas as more people plan to drive and take vacations.

When asked how high prices can be, Sinclair said the oil market is very fickle, and prices can change in a matter of moments.