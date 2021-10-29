Who is “Wrinkles the Clown”? Brooklyn director shares experience making documentary

PIX11 Morning News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

The story of Wrinkles the clown is a modern-day folklore just as creepy as it sounds.

Wrinkles became a social media sensation after posting security camera footage on YouTube in 2014, showing him crawling out from under a sleeping child’s trundle bed.

That video created a frenzy even Wrinkles himself couldn’t have imagined. It prompted parents to begin calling Wrinkles to come scare their misbehaving children, and children to start calling too.

Wrinkles caught the attention of millions, including Brooklyn-based director Michael Beach Nichols, who was inspired to take on this telling this tale.

Michael joined the PIX11 Morning News to share his experience in making the films. You can watch his interview above, but spoiler alert: you’ll still be wondering, who is Wrinkles?

You can watch the Watch with Dan documentary club review “Wrinkles the Clown” here:

To join the Watch with Dan documentary club, send an email to dan@pix11.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Who is Wrinkles the Clown? Brooklyn director shares experience making documentary

New free Brooklyn after-school boxing program helping transform teens' lives

Hate crimes in NYC nearly double 2020 in concerning trend

Students give Brownsville community access to fresh food

Women fight for workout space at Brooklyn NYCHA development

Hospital, breast cancer patients get pink makeover in Brooklyn

More Brooklyn

Latest PIX11 Morning News Video

Who is Wrinkles the Clown? Brooklyn director shares experience making documentary

Trick-or-treating safety tips for Halloween during COVID

Mike's monster movie madness: Scary movies you might not know

Best scary movies to get your fright on this Halloween

Anne Heche, Peter Facinelli weather the storm in '13 Minutes'

Astronaut talks NASA and Space X Crew-3 launch

More PIX11 Morning News

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter