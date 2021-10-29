Who is “Wrinkles the Clown”? Brooklyn director shares experience making documentary

The story of Wrinkles the clown is a modern-day folklore just as creepy as it sounds.

Wrinkles became a social media sensation after posting security camera footage on YouTube in 2014, showing him crawling out from under a sleeping child’s trundle bed.

That video created a frenzy even Wrinkles himself couldn’t have imagined. It prompted parents to begin calling Wrinkles to come scare their misbehaving children, and children to start calling too.

Wrinkles caught the attention of millions, including Brooklyn-based director Michael Beach Nichols, who was inspired to take on this telling this tale.

Michael joined the PIX11 Morning News to share his experience in making the films.

