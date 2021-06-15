Whatchu Talkin’ About: OWN special honoring Black fathers

NEW YORK — Fathers across the country will be celebrated on Sunday for Father’s Day.

Ahead of that, Oprah Winfrey is doing something Tuesday night to honor Black fathers.

Entertainment journalist Tanisha Laverne Grant spoke with PIX11 News about OWN’s “Honoring Our Kings: Celebrating Black Fatherhood” special, airing Tuesday night at 9 p.m.

The event will be hosted by Sterling K. Brown and feature appearances by Dwyane Wade, Kevin Hart, John Legend, Deon Cole, D.L. Hughley, Tony Gonzalez, and a music performance by singer Andra Day.