Whatchu Talkin’ About: OWN special honoring Black fathers

PIX11 Morning News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — Fathers across the country will be celebrated on Sunday for Father’s Day.

Ahead of that, Oprah Winfrey is doing something Tuesday night to honor Black fathers.

Entertainment journalist Tanisha Laverne Grant spoke with PIX11 News about OWN’s “Honoring Our Kings: Celebrating Black Fatherhood” special, airing Tuesday night at 9 p.m.

The event will be hosted by Sterling K. Brown and feature appearances by Dwyane Wade, Kevin Hart, John Legend, Deon Cole, D.L. Hughley, Tony Gonzalez, and a music performance by singer Andra Day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter