NEW YORK (PIX11) — Gas prices seem to be trending in the right direction after surging a few months ago, and with summer getaway season in the rearview mirror.

Patrick De Haan, chief petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, joined PIX11 News on Wednesday to discuss whether that trend might continue into the months ahead.

“I think we could see a slow downward trend continue the rest of the year, if we get lucky,” said De Haan, while noting that a bad turn by the weather could disrupt that. “We still have hurricane season, so Mother Nature’s unpredictable.”

Watch the full interview in the video player above.