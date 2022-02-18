What to know when planning a wedding

In the wedding industry, the timeframe from Thanksgiving to Valentine’s Day is commonly known as engagement season.

According to weddingwire.com, 40% of engagements happen during that stretch of time. For those newly engaged couples, the end of February and the beginning of March can serve as a critical time in the planning process.

Sarah Schreiber, Senior Digital Editor at Martha Stewart Weddings, spoke with PIX11 Morning News about where to start when planning a wedding, and gave insight on the challenges the pandemic has created for the wedding industry.