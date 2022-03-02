March 2nd is World Teen Mental Wellness Day, a day to talk about the mental health of teens, and to help remove the stigmas around mental health issues.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 1 in 6 U.S. adolescents aged 12 to 17 have experienced a major depressive episode. 3 million have had serious thoughts of suicide.

Dr. Sue Varma, a board certified psychiatrist, spoke with PIX11 Morning News about the state of teen mental health, and shared what parents and loved ones can do to help.