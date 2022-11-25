NEW YORK (PIX11) – The holiday shopping season has officially begun and even though it’s Black Friday, more shoppers say they’ll be spending their money on Small Business Saturday.

A Bankrate survey found that 59% of holiday shoppers said they’ll spend their money at smaller, local stores while 56% said they’ll begin bargain hunting on Black Friday.

Thousands of mom-and-pop stores will participate in Small Business Saturday. Kevin Kim, the commissioner of New York City’s Department of Small Business Services, joined the PIX11 Morning News to offer a preview of what shoppers can expect.

