NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tuesday is National Day of Racial Healing, which comes on the heels of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Dr. King’s fight for social justice and racial equity continues, and this year marks the seventh annual National Day of Racial Healing.

La June Montgomery Tabron, president and CEO of W.K. Kellogg Foundation, joined PIX11 Morning news to talk about some of the steps to promote racial healing and what led to the national event.

Watch the video player for more.