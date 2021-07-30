Westchester family explains overcoming the stigma of disability

NEW YORK — About 61 million Americans are living with a disability. That’s about one in four people.

A Westchester family impacted by those statistics is now making it their mission to raise awareness about living with a disability after their daughter was diagnosed with a rare disorder.

Their message: Hope.

Jordan Moore, 10, was diagnosed with CDC syndrome at 20 months old.

It’s a syndrome so rare that it’s hard to find information or support for families who need it.

That’s why the Moore family is doing everything they can to change it.

Disability advocate and proud parent Leah Witman Moore and her daughter Jordan spoke with PIX11 News about CDC syndrome and how it affects people diagnosed with it.

“Each day, she surprises us with what she can do,” Moore said.

Moore created a website, Loving You Big, which has become a place for people to connect and help each other.