HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — ArtCrawl Harlem’s “Fire and Soul” exhibit, “We’re Still Here,” sends a statement. In a world that’s dim and uncertain, the soul and resilience of Harlem and its people burn bright.

Saundra Heath, co-founder of the Heath Gallery located in the Mount Morris Park neighborhood of Harlem, is co-curator of the event.

The three-week exhibit will feature the works of ten multigenerational artists showcasing various mediums at the Heath Gallery.

Located in this historic Queen Anne-styled brownstone designed in 1886, the gallery was established 20 years ago by Heath and her husband, artist Thomas Heath, to provide a showcase for artists, especially those based in Harlem.

This year’s Fire and Soul event will start with the works of Harlem-based artist Yvonne Lamar-Rogers, a Detroit native and former auto assembly line worker, who discovered her love of art early in life.

Her work entitled “We Matter,” born in 2020, came about during the height of the protests over the death of George Floyd and other acts of police brutality, she says.

Her work, when mom came to visit, celebrates her mother’s last visit to Harlem before she died. The piece shows both mother and daughter decked out in their Sunday best.

Also showcased was the art of Paterson, New Jersey-native Jonte Drew, whose work encompasses many themes involving self-care and mental health — life themes that became rather personal as he, like the rest of us, endured the uncertainty of the pandemic.

Among his favorite paintings showed the Paterson falls, his love of durag and even honey buns hanging from the tree.

Drew, like Lamar-Rodgers, is excited to be showcased at the 2022 Fire and Soul to bring their art to a wider audience.