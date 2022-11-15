New York (PIX11) The Emmy award winning reality show ‘We’re Here’ is back for their third season on HBO. The show features former contestants from ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’, Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O Hara, and Shangela Laquifa Wadley.

The show follows the trio as they travel across the country to small towns to recruit residents to participate in a one night-only drag show. Once the groups are selected, they get to share their stories with their family, friends, and community. Bob the Drag Queen shares how the show brings awareness and wants to promote acceptance in society. He says that season three will be the most important season to date.

Bob the Drag Queen also has a song called ‘Black’ available on YouTube.

‘We’re Here’ returns to HBO on November 25th, 2022