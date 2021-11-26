Wendy Raquel Robinson chats ‘The Game’ on Paramount+

NEW YORK — If there was ever a series that has you thinking it may have nine lives, it’s “The Game.”

The show made its debut in 2006 on The CW and lasted for three seasons before it moved to BET, where it made cable viewership history. All together, “The Game” ran for nine seasons. 

But just when we thought it was down and out, the series is going for another long run, this time in Sin City. 

And what happens in Vegas, will definitely NOT stay in Vegas because the woman behind the show, Wendy Raquel Robinson, joined the PIX11 Morning News on Friday.

New episodes of “The Game” drop on Paramount+ every Thursday. For a second helping of Robinson, watch her Lifetime holiday movie “Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion” on Monday, Nov. 29.

