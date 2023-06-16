New York (PIX11) To many, one of the most exciting and vibrant Caribbean islands is Jamaica. Approximately 3 million U.S. visitors make the trip each year. According to the Minister of Tourism for Jamaica Ed Bartlett, what makes up the island is the people. Hospitality is in their DNA. He also shares with Dan and Hazel the culture, luxury offerings, affordability, music, reggae festivals among other reasons why people should travel to Jamaica.

