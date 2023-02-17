New York (PIX11) With Super Bowl 2023 in the history books, one of the hot topics besides the game and Rihanna’s performance, were the commercials. This years collection of ads had star power — with appearances from Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck for Dunkin, John Travolta paying homage to ‘Grease’ in a T-Mobile ad, ‘Clueless’ star Alicia Silverstone returning to Bronson Alcott High on behalf of Rakuten. Tim Burt, author of ‘Kick In The Ads’ and a marketing strategist with more than 30,000 ads to his credits, joined PIX11 Morning News anchors Dan Mannarino and Vanessa Freeman to weigh in on this year’s crop of commercials.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction