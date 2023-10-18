MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Manhattan is about to get an upstate suburban perk as a Rochester grocery chain comes to Greenwich Village.

A former department store space that’s more than 87,000 square feet has been converted into a Wegmans. The grocery store is promising residents they’ll see hundreds of types of fruits and vegetables, hot and prepared food and fish that’s flown in from a renowned Japanese market three times a week.

Wegmans is also giving back to the community with a $100,000 donation to various causes. Around 600 people, mostly local, have been hired to work at the grocery store.

Wegmans has also topped the list of Fortune Magazine’s 100 best places to work for 25 years.