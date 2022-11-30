New York (PIX11) — Just because her name is Sunday that doesn’t mean she only shows up for one day. Actress Joy Sunday, along with her “Wednesday” cast, are shattering records for Netflix.

“Wednesday” is a supernatural comedy horror series with a bit of an edge. It is based off “The Addams Family” and follows Wednesday Addams, played by Jenna Ortega, as she learns how to master her psychic ability at Nevermore Academy. Joy portrays Bianca Barclay, another student at the school who may be a match for Wednesday. She expressed that she see’s some similarities in her character and herself. Bianca and Joy can both keep their guard up, but can be soft, funny, and charming.

When Joy realized that Tim Burton was at the help of this project, she didn’t think she would actually get the role. It was a surreal moment for her when she was offered the role of Bianca Barclay for the series.

“Wednesday” is streaming now on Netflix.