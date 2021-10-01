‘We Still Here’: Doc spotlights Hurricane Maria recovery efforts led by young Puerto Ricans

PIX11 Morning News

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

It’s been four years since Hurricane Maria tore through Puerto Rico, leaving behind a trail of death and destruction.

Many residents and communities are still picking up the pieces of their lives, but they’re not doing it alone.

The documentary film “We Still Here” highlights the tireless efforts of young activists who became the leaders of the recovery efforts for their community who felt forgotten.

Director Eli Jacobs-Fantauzzi and Mariangelie Ortiz, one of the young community leaders seen in the film, joined the PIX11 Morning News to speak on the doc, how it came about and towns still struggling in Puerto Rico.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest PIX11 Morning News Video

Christine Chiu talks 'Bling Empire' season 2, 'Dancing With the Stars' COVID cases

'We Still Here' documentary on grassroots Hurricane Maria recovery efforts in Puerto Rico

Meet the young 'Tony Soprano' from 'The Many Saints of Newark'

Paterson mayor: 'Unappetizing' school lunches being addressed immediately

Breast Cancer Awareness Month: The impact of delayed screenings

Return of 'The Sopranos': Actress Gabriella Piazza talks 'The Many Saints of Newark'

More PIX11 Morning News

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter