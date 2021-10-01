It’s been four years since Hurricane Maria tore through Puerto Rico, leaving behind a trail of death and destruction.

Many residents and communities are still picking up the pieces of their lives, but they’re not doing it alone.

The documentary film “We Still Here” highlights the tireless efforts of young activists who became the leaders of the recovery efforts for their community who felt forgotten.

Director Eli Jacobs-Fantauzzi and Mariangelie Ortiz, one of the young community leaders seen in the film, joined the PIX11 Morning News to speak on the doc, how it came about and towns still struggling in Puerto Rico.