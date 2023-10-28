New York (PIX11) In what started in the UK as part of a cancer benefit, has quickly become a global challenge. Sober October is the movement to not drink alcohol for the entire month. Nicole Young, a food and beverage enthusiast and founder of Frisky Whiskey is back at PIX11 to share a few non-alcoholic drinks people can drink during Sober October. She also discusses the emerging trend of wine and spirits without alcohol and mentions Spirited Away in Manhattan, America’s first exclusively non-alcoolic beverage retail store.

Recommendations:

Freixenet Alcohol-Removed Sparkling White (available at drizly.com)

Fluere Non Alcoholic Distilled Spirits: Spiced Cane and Smoked Agave (available at Spirited Away, 177 Mott Street, NYC)

Haus of Babylon Bitter Aperativ (available at Spirited Away, NYC)

Mocktail: Virgin Pumpkin Mule

-pumpkin purée

-lemonade

-ginger beer

-rosemary sprig for garnish

Mocktail: Blackberry Bellini

-muddled blackberries

-sparkling cider

-blackberry skewer for garnish