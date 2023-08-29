NEW YORK (PIX11) – You may want to plan to leave for work earlier Tuesday morning due to a water main break in Times Square.

Officials said the break happened around 3 a.m. at Seventh Avenue between 39th and 40th streets. As a result, the MTA shut down power at the Seventh Avenue station and halted service on the No. 1, 2, and 3 trains.

The No. 3 train is suspended in both directions, the MTA said. Service on the No. 1 train is suspended between 14th Street and 96th Street.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.