Watch With Dan: October documentary picks: ‘Mucho Mucho Amor,’ ‘The Imposter’ and ‘Wrinkles the Clown’

Watch with Dan is our PIX11 documentary club. Each month, PIX11 anchor Dan Mannarino chooses several documentaries for viewers to watch at home. Then the club comes together virtually to discuss the films. To take part in this month’s watch party, email dan@pix11.com.

Here are the three picks for the month of October: “Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado,” “The Imposter” and “Wrinkles the Clown.”

“Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado”

Every day for decades, Walter Mercado, the iconic, gender non-conforming astrologer, mesmerized more than 120 Latino television viewers with his extravagance and positivity. At the peak of his fame… he vanished. This documentary explains what happened.

Thanks to our Watch with Dan club member Dennis for choosing this film. You can watch it on Netflix.

“The Imposter”

This documentary is a wild ride. It details the story of an American boy who disappeared in 1994 at the age of 13, and was found three years later in Spain. Our recommendation – don’t Google this to see what happens next. Just let yourself be surprised!

You can find this one on Amazon or Vudu.

“Wrinkles the Clown”

Wrinkles became a social media sensation by scaring local children who were misbehaving. But who exactly is Wrinkles? Who would do this and who would actually call him? The documentary introduces you to the man behind the mask.

You can watch this on Hulu.

Again, to join this month’s conversation, please email dan@pix11.com.