Watch with Dan: May documentary picks: ‘A Secret Love,’ ‘Pick of the Litter’ and ‘Own the Room’

A secret love story, adorable guide dogs and a competition to win $100,000. This month’s Watch with Dan documentary picks include something for everyone.

Each month, Dan Mannarino shares three must-see docs to check out.

The club, made up of PIX11 viewers, watch all three movies at home and then meets virtually at the end of the month to discuss takeaways, powerful moments, and action points.

This month, Dan chose “A Secret Love,” “Pick of the Litter,” and “Own the Room.” Read more about each film below.

You can also join in! To take part in the next discussion, email to Dan@PIX11.com and explain why you’d like to join the chat. Happy watching!

“A Secret Love”

“A Secret Love” is an emotional love story of two women who were together for 65+ years without telling anyone… not even their families. They began their relationship when it was dangerous for two women to be together.

“I just thought this was such a beautiful story,” said Mannarino. “To see their love grow but also heartbreaking that they had to hide. Wait until you see what happens at the end!”

You can watch this film on Netflix.

“Pick of the Litter”

“Pick of the Litter” may be our most adorable documentary pick yet! It follows five spirited puppies from the moment they’re born through their quest to become guide dogs for the blind.

“I picked this one because I love dogs, but also because I had no idea of the painstaking process that puppies and trainers endure to get just one dog to pass the test,” said Mannarino.

You can watch this film on Netflix, as well.

“Own the Room”

This film follows five students from all over the world as they compete in the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards. The grand prize is $100,000.

“I have not watched this yet, but it looks so inspiring… and we can all use a little inspiration!” said Mannarino.

You can watch this film on Disney+.

Don’t forget to email to Dan@PIX11.com for a chance to chat with Dan Mannarino about this month’s doc picks.