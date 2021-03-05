Are you ready to binge-watch some more great documentaries?

PIX11 Morning News anchor Dan Mannarino has chosen three must-see films for this month’s “Watch With Dan” documentary club.

See more about each pick below, watch them at home, then maybe you could join Dan and other PIX11 viewers, via Zoom, for a virtual discussion at the end of the month.

To take part, send an email to Dan@PIX11.com on why you’d like to join the chat. Happy watching!

“The Speed Cubers”

“The Speed Cubers” is the story of two unlikely best friends with an even more unlikely hobby. It captures the extraordinary twists and turns in the lives of two Rubik’s Cube-solving champions, who also happen to be best friends.

“It’s an amazing story of friendship, overcoming obstacles, and not letting anything stand in your way,” said Mannarino of the film.

“The Social Dilemma”

From increased anxiety to influencing what we spend money on, social media has taken over many of our lives. “The Social Dilemma” is an inside look at how it happened, from the exact people who created it.

“It’s a must watch, and I can’t wait to hear your thoughts on this,” Mannarino said.

“Long Shot”

True crime meets Hollywood in this thrilling documentary. An innocent man is accused of murder, leading his attorney on a wild chase to confirm his alibi using raw footage from the TV show, “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” Even Larry David is a part of this story.

“This had my jaw on the floor and gives us an inside look at our justice system,” the PIX11 anchor said.

Don’t forget to email to Dan@PIX11.com for a chance to chat with Dan Mannarino about this month’s doc picks.