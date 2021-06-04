Watch with Dan: June documentary picks: ‘David Foster: Off the Record,’ ‘Studio 54’ and ‘Disclosure’

An award-winning music producer, an iconic New York City nightclub and a look at Hollywood’s depiction of transgender people. This month’s Watch with Dan documentary picks include something for everyone.

Each month, Dan Mannarino shares three must-see docs to check out.

The club, made up of PIX11 viewers, watch all three films at home. They then meet virtually at the end of the month to discuss takeaways, powerful moments and action points.

This month, Dan chose “David Foster: Off the Record,” “Studio 54,” and “Disclosure.”

You can read more about each film below, and can also join in! To take part in the next discussion, email to Dan@pix11.com and explain why you’d like to join the chat. Happy watching!

“David Foster: Off the Record”

Meet the man behind the music. Celine Dion, Barbara Streisand, Lionel Richie, Michael Buble… if you’ve heard a hit, David foster has likely produced it.

“It’s an unbelievable look behind the curtain and you’ll be jammin’ along in your living room,” said Mannarino.

“Studio 54”

“Studio 54” is a look underneath the glitz and glamour of New York City’s most famous nightclub. It opened its doors in 1977 by two college friends from Brooklyn, and quickly became the place to be, attracting the city’s most eccentric and elite.

“It’s a little bit of a blast from the past,” Mannarino said of the film.

“Disclosure”

“Disclosure” is an unprecedented, eye-opening look at Hollywood’s depiction of transgender people in movies and television and the impact it’s had on American culture. Transgender characters in history were often dehumanized, shaping how society saw and really misunderstood the trans community.

“This was so powerful, and really sets the record straight,” said Mannarino.

Don’t forget to email to Dan@pix11.com for a chance to chat with Dan Mannarino about this month’s doc picks.

Watch May’s Watch With Dan viewer discussion below: