Watch with Dan: August documentary picks: ‘Summer of Soul’ and ‘Woodstock 99’

Watch with Dan is our PIX11 documentary club. Each month, PIX11 anchor Dan Mannarino chooses several documentaries for viewers to watch at home. Then the club comes together virtually to discuss the films. To take part in this month’s watch party, email dan@pix11.com.

August’s picks are based around a music festival theme: “Summer of Soul” and “Woodstock 99: Peace, Love and Rage.”

1. “Summer of Soul”

This powerful documentary is a celebration of Black history, culture, music and fashion. The Harlem Culture Festival was an epic event that happened over the course of six weeks in 1969. The energy life and community all caught on film, but never before seen until now.

You can watch “Summer of Soul” on Hulu.

2. “Woodstock 99: Peace, Love and Rage”

This film is a shocking juxtaposition to the prior film. “Woodstock 99” revisits the wreckage of the music festival by the same name in upstate New York. There was sweltering heat and water being sold at more than $4 a bottle. Portable toilets were backed up, fires were set, looting a rioting everywhere. This film explores not just what happened, but why it happened.

You can watch “Woodstock 99: Peace, Love and Rage” on HBO.

Again, to join this month’s conversation, please email dan@pix11.com.