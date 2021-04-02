Watch with Dan: April documentary picks: ‘Operation Varsity Blues,’ ‘Tina’ and ‘Crip Camp’

The college admission scandal, a music icon, and a disability revolution are all topics covered in this month’s “Watch with Dan” documentaries.

Each month, Dan Mannarino shares three must-see docs to check out.

The club, made up of PIX11 viewers, watch all three movies at home and then meets virtually at the end of the month to discuss takeaways, powerful moments, and action points.

You can join in! To take part in the next discussion, email to Dan@PIX11.com and explain why you’d like to join the chat. Happy watching!

This month, Dan chose “Operation Varsity Blues,” “Tina,” and “Crip Camp”. Read more about each film below.

“Operation Varsity Blues”

“Operation Varsity Blues” is a deep dive into the college admission scandal that made major headlines across the country in 2019. Using actual wiretap transcripts and reenactments, it shows exactly how one man was able to con his way into getting the children of some of our country’s wealthiest families into top tier colleges and universities.



“As someone who was not good at standardized test taking, this angered me,” said Mannarino. “But it shows what money can get you.”

“Tina”

“Tina” is an intimate and revealing look inside the life and career of music icon Tina Turner. From her early rise to fame in the 1960s and her abusive marriage, to a resurgence as a global phenomenon in the ’80s, and everything in between, this documentary gets personal.

“This pulls the curtain back for a painful look behind the music, and is a bit of a farewell for Ms. Turner, who is tired of talking about it,” said Mannarino.

“Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution”

“Crip Camp” shares the story of a group of young summer campers who went on to change how America viewed and treated people with disabilities. Through protests, stand-ins and other demonstrations, their actions helped create the Americans with Disabilities Act and held lawmakers accountable for enforcing it.

“This really, really touched me,” said Mannarino. “It is such a powerful look at a movement that was occurring at the same time as the Civil Rights Movement, and how much of what these two groups were fighting for was the same.”

