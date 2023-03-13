NEW YORK (PIX11) — Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso said there were public forums to gather community perspectives about a possible casino opening in Coney Island.

While Reynoso has not said if he is in favor of the new project, he is willing to listen to Brooklyn residents about the casino controversy.

“We want to hear their voices,” Reynoso said on PIX11 Morning News on Monday.

The politician also discussed the ongoing repairs on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway and rats.

Watch the full interview in the video player.