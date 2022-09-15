NEW YORK (PIX11) — All hands (and paws) are on deck for this year’s Walk & Wag benefit event.

Hundreds of walkers are expected to bring their furry friends to Hudson River Park on Saturday. The event, which is organized by North Shore Animal League America, aims to raise funds for homeless pets and maintain the organization’s no-kill mission.

Kacie Bogan, the senior events manager at North Shore Animal League America, joined PIX11 Morning News on Thursday to talk about the Walk & Wag event.

