Waggle a crowdfunding company for pets in medical crisis

PIX11 Morning News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

If you have a pet you know how expensive medical bills can be.
Imagine the pain of losing your beloved companion because you couldn’t afford a vital treatment.
Waggle is working to change that. Waggle is a crowdfunding model for pets in crisis. Joining us to show us how it works is CEO and founder of the life-saving company, Steven Mornelli.
If you’d like to donate to help give a pet the life-saving treatment they need- head to waggle.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss