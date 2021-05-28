Waggle a crowdfunding company for pets in medical crisis

If you have a pet you know how expensive medical bills can be.
Imagine the pain of losing your beloved companion because you couldn’t afford a vital treatment.
Waggle is working to change that. Waggle is a crowdfunding model for pets in crisis. Joining us to show us how it works is CEO and founder of the life-saving company, Steven Mornelli.
If you’d like to donate to help give a pet the life-saving treatment they need- head to waggle.org.
