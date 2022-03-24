Martha Stewart’s Easy Waffles
Ingredients
- 1 cup all-purpose flour, spooned and leveled
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup milk
- 2 large eggs
- 4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, melted
- Maple syrup and butter, as desired, for serving
Directions
- Step 1Preheat waffle iron according to manufacturer’s instructions. In a large bowl, whisk flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt; set aside.
- Step 2In a small bowl, whisk milk and eggs; pour over flour mixture, and whisk gently to combine (don’t overmix). Gently whisk in butter.
- Step 3Following manufacturer’s instructions, cook waffles until deep brown and crisp. (For a standard waffle iron, pour a generous 1/2 cup of batter into center, spreading to within 1/2 inch of edges, and close; waffle will cook in 2 to 3 minutes.) Serve warm, with maple syrup and butter, as desired.