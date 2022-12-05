New York (PIX11) It is not Christmas season until you hear caroling from Broadway actors Joel Waggoner and Julia Mattison. The ‘Advent Carolndar’ is back to spread the holiday cheer for their 4th year in a row. ‘Advent Carolndar’ was started by Joel and Julia back in 2019 on Instagram. For 25 days straight in December, they improvised a 1 minute holiday song. This gained them a lot of views and fans.

This year they wanted to switch it up a bit and give their fans more for Christmas. They will perform live in NYC at Chelsea Music Hall with 2 shows both on Monday December 12th. For information on tickets visit, Dice.fm

The treats continue a few hours after their live performances. At midnight on December 13, the comedy duo will real a variety special ‘Joel & Julia’s Haunted Holiday Singalong’. The hour long special will feature their greatest hits and laughs for everyone, and will be available on Vimeo on Demand.