New York (PIX11) Ever since she was 4 years old, Judy Kang has been creating sweet sounds on her violin. The accomplished violinist has played alongside many big names in the music industry such as Lady Gaga. Kang will be perform along with Lea Michele at Carnegie Hall on October 30, 2023.

Armed with her signature pink violin, Judy performed live on the PIX11 Morning News.

For tickets and information to her show visit carnegiehall.org.