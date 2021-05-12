Village icon Blue Note Jazz Club returns with summer jazz festival

THE VILLAGE, Manhattan — The city’s reopening is bringing back businesses that have been a staple of New York City nightlife for decades, including the iconic Blue Note Jazz Club in the Village.

The Blue Note will be one of the first music venues to welcome back audiences, with its annual Sony Presents Blue Note Jazz Festival from June 15 to Aug. 15.

Blue Note Entertainment Group president Steven Bensusan and Grammy Award-winning musician Chris Botti joined the PIX11 Morning News to talk about the reopening and the festival.

