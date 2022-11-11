NEW YORK (PIX11) — For many veterans, community work doesn’t end with their military service.

Yoselin Brice served as an operations flight manager for the U.S. Air Force. Now, she works with Tuesday’s Children, an organization that helps military families who lost a loved one during the Sept. 11 terror attacks and other acts of mass violence.

Brice joined PIX11 Morning News on Friday to talk about her time in the Air Force and the work she’s doing now.

