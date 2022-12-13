New York (PIX11) Legendary actor, writer, and director Clarke Peters is a man of many talents. With a career that goes back to the 1970s, he has accomplished a lot in tv and film. He adds the iconic Whitney Houston biopic ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ to his extensive catalog of films.

Clarke will portray John Houston, the father of Whitney Houston. He shares when preparing for a role, he likes to find the emotional journey of that person. When it came to learning about John he wanted to find out who the man was and what motivated him. Clarke, a fan of the late Whitney Houston’s music, has a connection with the song that inspired the title of the movie ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody.’

The biopic with be released in theaters Friday, December 23, 2022.