Actress Ruby Rose chatted with PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe about her new film “Vanquish,” a stylish, glossy, action-thriller that co-stars Morgan Freeman.

Rose’s character is trying to put her dark past as a Russian drug courier behind her, but a retired cop, played by Freeman, forces her to do his bidding by holding her daughter hostage.

Rose told us about the film and what it was like working with Freeman.

You can watch “Vanquish” in select theaters, on Apple TV or wherever you rent movies.