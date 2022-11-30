New York (PIX11) Even after three decades in entertainment, Vanessa Williams wants to show her fans that she still has work to do. She will perform in NYC making her diamond series debut at 54 Below for six performances.

Vanessa will perform songs from her legendary catalog of hits as well as a host of Broadway tunes. When putting together her set list, she also like to consider the vibe of the audience. The atmosphere usually determines the songs she does. Williams will also take the stage with the same band she’s been working with since 1997.

Vanessa Williams’ performances at 54 Below run December 13th – 18th at 8:30 pm. For ticket information, visit 54below.com/diamond.