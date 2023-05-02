New York (PIX11) Many horror fans were in for a wild and crazy ride through the streets of New York City for ‘Scream VI.’ The slasher flick partnered with New York’s very own Utopia Bagels for a food truck giveaway. Co-owner of the popular bagel shop, Jesse Spellman, expressed that it meant a lot for the 42-year family business to work with Paramount. Utopia Bagel’s food truck makes a visit to multiple parks around NYC giving out free ‘Scream’ themed bagels.

‘Scream’ Themed Bagels

Blood-red bagels with scream cheese and optional ghost pepper flakes

Bacon, egg & scream bagel sandwich—served with ghost pepper cheese

Scream VI is available on digital and streaming on Paramount+.