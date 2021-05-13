‘Us Kids’: Film follows Parkland shooting survivors’ movement to end gun violence

NEW YORK — It has been just over three years since a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, killing 17 people and injuring several others.

The students went from surviving a tragedy to starting a global movement against gun violence.

Their story is now being shared in “Us Kids,” a documentary by Peabody Award-winning filmmaker Kim Snyder.

Snyder and David Hogg, activist and former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, spoke with PIX11 News about the documentary, what story it’s telling and what Hogg has been up to since graduating high school.

Catch “Us Kids” in theaters and on premium video-on-demand beginning Friday.