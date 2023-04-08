New York (PIX11) Actress Andy Allo takes audiences on a rollercoaster ride in her latest film ‘Assassin’. The sci-fi, action flick shows the military taking over civilians’ consciousness. It follows a former black ops soldier taking the place of a man who died being apart of a experimental military program. The soldier wants to find the person who killed the man.

Andy portrays ‘Mali.’ Her character is one of the civilians that gets taken over. ‘Assassin’ may be the final film for action legend Bruce Willis. Allo shares that being in a movie with Willis was a dream and is thrilled to be a part of his legacy.

Andy also shared that ‘Upload’ season 3 is coming soon. ‘Assassin’ is available in theaters and on digital.